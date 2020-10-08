wrestling / News
WALTER Defending NXT UK Title In Three Weeks, Matches Set For Next Week’s NXT UK
WALTER will be defending the NXT UK Championship at the end of the month, while matches have been announced for next week’s episode of the brand. WWE has announced that WALTER will defend the NXT UK Championship against Ilja Dragunov at last on the October 29th episode of the show. Dragunov won the title shot back in March in a battle royal, but the shutdown of NXT UK until recently due to COVID-19 delayed the match.
Also announced were matches for next week’s episode. WALTER will team with Alexander Wolfe against Dragunov and Pete Dunne on the episode, while Dave Mastiff will face Joseph Connors in a Heritage Cup match.
NXT UK airs next Thursday on WWE Network. Our own Ian Hamilton’s review of this week’s episode can be seen here.
Mark your calendars! 🗓#NXTUK Champion @WalterAUT vs. @UNBESIEGBAR_ZAR in 3️⃣ weeks! pic.twitter.com/ZKFBFCpgyS
— WWE (@WWE) October 8, 2020
