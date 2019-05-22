WALTER Forms New Stable on NXT UK (Pics, Video)

– WALTER has some new allies in NXT UK, and they helped him retain his WWE UK Championship on this week’s episode. The champion faced Pete Dunne in a rematch from their bout at NXT Takeover: New York, with WALTER retaining after NXT’s Marcel Barthel and Fabian Aichner debuted on the brand and interfered to help WALTER keep his championship. You can see pics and video from the match below.

Our full report of the show is here.