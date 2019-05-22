wrestling / News
WALTER Forms New Stable on NXT UK (Pics, Video)
– WALTER has some new allies in NXT UK, and they helped him retain his WWE UK Championship on this week’s episode. The champion faced Pete Dunne in a rematch from their bout at NXT Takeover: New York, with WALTER retaining after NXT’s Marcel Barthel and Fabian Aichner debuted on the brand and interfered to help WALTER keep his championship. You can see pics and video from the match below.
Our full report of the show is here.
The time has arrived…@PeteDunneYxB wanted his rematch, and he's got it RIGHT NOW on #NXTUK! pic.twitter.com/HrFbtnykiP
— WWE (@WWE) May 22, 2019
Your @WWEUK Champion @WalterAUT defends his gold against @PeteDunneYxB RIGHT NOW in #NXTUK's main event! pic.twitter.com/qyLEBo3hEM
— WWE Network (@WWENetwork) May 22, 2019
The stage is set. Here we go.#NXTUK @WalterAUT @PeteDunneYxB pic.twitter.com/vpMglUPsBJ
— NXT UK (@NXTUK) May 22, 2019
The #Bruiserweight's just trying to do what he does best…#NXTUK @PeteDunneYxB pic.twitter.com/RD9niK6kqZ
— NXT UK (@NXTUK) May 22, 2019
He has been waiting WEEKS for this match!#NXTUK @PeteDunneYxB pic.twitter.com/zlVNCHyMsG
— NXT UK (@NXTUK) May 22, 2019
WALTER never ceases to amaze…#NXTUK @WalterAUT pic.twitter.com/1qxEDJmlMJ
— NXT UK (@NXTUK) May 22, 2019
THE BRUISERWEIGHT HAS WALTER ROCKED.#NXTUK @PeteDunneYxB @WalterAUT pic.twitter.com/JOyF0a1b2D
— WWE (@WWE) May 22, 2019
#WATCHyourFINGERZ#NXTUK @PeteDunneYxB pic.twitter.com/YlxP2MY7c9
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) May 22, 2019
BRUTE STRENGTH on display by @WalterAUT! #NXTUK pic.twitter.com/aCn9isFdLi
— NXT UK (@NXTUK) May 22, 2019
Credit @FabianAichner and @Marcel_B_WWE with the assist…@WalterAUT is STILL your @WWEUK Champion! #NXTUK pic.twitter.com/c2tLi3PRFH
— NXT UK (@NXTUK) May 22, 2019
WHY are @Marcel_B_WWE & @FabianAichner HELPING @WalterAUT?!? #NXTUK pic.twitter.com/SGMsaYFvVI
— WWE (@WWE) May 22, 2019
What just happened?!@WalterAUT has RETAINED the @WWEUK Championship…but like THIS?! #NXTUK pic.twitter.com/vzgtJb7cts
— WWE (@WWE) May 22, 2019
