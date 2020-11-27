wrestling
WALTER Hits New Milestone As NXT UK Champion
November 27, 2020 | Posted by
WWE has announced that NXT UK champion WALTER has hit a milestone during his title reign, as he has been champion for 600 days. He’s still not the longest-reigning champion, however, as Pete Dunne held it for 685 days. WALTER won the belt at NXT Takeover: New York on April 5, 2019.
600 days as your #NXTUK Champion. 🇦🇹 pic.twitter.com/o8tysaGN61
— WWE UK (@WWEUK) November 26, 2020
