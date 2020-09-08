WALTER Hopes to Face Drew McIntyre One-On-One Some Day

WALTER may not be keen on making the move to the US, but he’d still like to face Drew McIntyre one-on-one some day. The NXT UK champion spoke with GiveMeSport for a new interview and discussed being The Man in NXT UK and a possible match with McIntyre. Highlights are below:

On the pressure of being the top guy in NXT UK: “I’ve just got to keep on going like I usually do. The only thing I can do, is do everything to the best of my ability. If I let things get into my head I lose focus. 500 days is a long run with a title, but to be fair, we’ve had half a year break. We’ve got to put it into perspective but going forward, these new tapings will give us a chance to step up.”

On a potental match with Drew McIntyre: “I’m not focused on if I want to go to RAW or SmackDown, I’m not that sort of guy. But I have a lot of respect for Drew. I really like his style of wrestling, he’s a big and tall guy, very intense. I’m hoping for a singles match with him one day.”