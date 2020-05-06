WALTER Invites Fans to Watch NXT UK Tomorrow to Understand Imperium

– NXT UK champion WALTER issued a statement earlier today on his Twitter account, inviting fans to watch a “special episode” of NXT UK tomorrow on the WWE Network. You can read his full statement and tweet below.

WALTER stated, “To us, the mat is sacred and we will always do what must be done to protect it. We are proud of all we have accomplished together for our sport! To understand and appreciate just who we are, we invite you to watch a special episode of NXT UK tomorrow on the WWE Network.”