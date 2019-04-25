WWE News: WALTER vs. Jordan Devlin Set for NXT UK, Jake Roberts vs. Ted DiBiase Hidden Gems Clip, WWE Showcases Every World Champion

– WWE UK champion WALTER will be back in action on NXT UK next week. He will face Jordan Devlin in a non-title match on next week’s NXT UK.

– WWE released a new Hidden Gems clip featuring Ted DiBiase vs. Jake The Snake Roberts from Mid-South Wrestlefest in 1985 in Tulsa, Oklahoma. You can check out the clip below.

– WWE also released a new video showcasing ever Superstar who has held the WWE Championship. You can check out that video below.