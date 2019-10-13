wrestling / News
WALTER & Mickie James Praise NWA Powerrr Debut
After just one episode, NWA Powerrr already has some high-profile fans in WALTER and Mickie James.
I really enjoyed @nwa Power 👌🏻
— WALTER (@WalterAUT) October 12, 2019
I think back to my first memories of wrestling and being a fan of the business that I’ve fallen in love with. Sitting with my Dad and my sisters watching the @nwa mesmerized me and created so many priceless memories. It and my hero’s spawned a dream for a little girl against the world. I can’t express into one post how extremely proud I am of my husband @nickaldis @williampcorgan and @lagana for their tireless effort these last few years. You guys have truly done something special and it’s been an amazing journey to watch. The #NWA has been reborn into something we could only imagine and now it’s real. Be proud guys! Now you get to create memories for new generations with their fathers… just like D has now. I love that! Check it out tonight and forever guys … and cherish the moments! youtube.com/nwa and facebook.com/nwa #nwapowerrr
