WALTER Retains NXT UK Title Against Tomasso Ciampa at NXT Takeover: Stand & Deliver (Pics, Video)

It wasn’t an easy win, but WALTER walked away from his NXT Takeover: Stand & Deliver match with Tomasso Ciampa with his title reign intact. WALTER defeated Ciampa in a 17 minute match that saw Ciampa take it to the champion, scoring several near-falls but ultimately falling to a half nelson plex and chop.

WALTER’s NXT UK Championship reign now stands at a dominant 733 days, having first won the title from Pete Dunne at NXT Takeover: New York in April of 2019. You can see pics and video from the match below, and our live coverage of the show is here.