WALTER Retains NXT UK Title Against Tomasso Ciampa at NXT Takeover: Stand & Deliver (Pics, Video)
It wasn’t an easy win, but WALTER walked away from his NXT Takeover: Stand & Deliver match with Tomasso Ciampa with his title reign intact. WALTER defeated Ciampa in a 17 minute match that saw Ciampa take it to the champion, scoring several near-falls but ultimately falling to a half nelson plex and chop.
WALTER’s NXT UK Championship reign now stands at a dominant 733 days, having first won the title from Pete Dunne at NXT Takeover: New York in April of 2019. You can see pics and video from the match below, and our live coverage of the show is here.
Who shall be our champion?@NXTCiampa challenges @WalterAUT for the #NXTUKTitle right now on @USA_Network, simulcasting on @peacockTV in the U.S. and @WWENetwork elsewhere. pic.twitter.com/WxdHn4t2WU
— NXT UK (@NXTUK) April 8, 2021
"You wanted me? You wanted The Blackheart?" @NXTCiampa @WalterAUT #NXTTakeOver pic.twitter.com/fyT8qfvjfs
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) April 8, 2021
Will @NXTCiampa be the one to finally dethrone @WalterAUT as the #NXTUK Champion, or will the #RingGeneral continue his dominating ways? #NXTTakeOver pic.twitter.com/vIX6sVKcYe
— WWE (@WWE) April 8, 2021
A CHOP to @WalterAUT from @NXTCiampa?!
The mind games have begun. 🖤 #NXTTakeOver pic.twitter.com/RZBL2fog6F
— WWE Network (@WWENetwork) April 8, 2021
With every chop, @NXTCiampa grows stronger. #NXTTakeOver @WalterAUT pic.twitter.com/Q0xS3G6S0a
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) April 8, 2021
The #NXTUKTitle was almost out of @WalterAUT's grasp, but at the very last millisecond he kicked out. #NXTTakeOver @NXTCiampa pic.twitter.com/mTKqbtgBUj
— NXT UK (@NXTUK) April 8, 2021
.@NXTCiampa is getting desparate now.
In the words of the #WWENXT Universe, FIGHT FOREVER. #NXTTakeOver #WeAreNXT @WalterAUT pic.twitter.com/j9l0N424gt
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) April 8, 2021
THAT. WAS. AWESOME.
Both of those men left everything in the ring, but it is @WalterAUT who continues his historic reign as #NXTUK Champion. #WeAreNXT #NXTTakeOver @NXTCiampa pic.twitter.com/t7DpdI6JG0
— WWE (@WWE) April 8, 2021
