WALTER on Tommaso Ciampa Challenging Him, Main Roster Talents He’d Like to Face

– Sports Illustrated recently interviewed NXT UK champion WALTER ahead of his match with Tommaso Ciampa at NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver later next week. Below are some highlights.

WALTER on his matchup with Ciampa: “I think it’s an exciting matchup Tommaso is a very intense wrestler, and the story behind it is very interesting. A couple years ago, Tommaso was the guy in NXT. We present ourselves similarly; he presented himself then like I do now. There was no question that Tommaso was the guy in NXT. Now he’s challenging me. I’m looking forward to a very intense competition, and I think it’s going to be exciting to watch.”

On his commitment to NXT UK: “My commitment right now is NXT UK. I am the NXT UK champion. Until that changes, I won’t think about the future. I’m very open to travel. That’s what wrestlers do. We’ll see what is going to happen.”

On plans to wrestle Finn Balor before the pandemic shutdowns: “We have never wrestled before. It’s definitely one of the matches I am very motivated to have. Especially right now, this is the best Finn Bálor I’ve ever seen. The way he carries himself, the way he carries the company, it’s fantastic. His title reign, that’s what a title reign should look like. His title matches, that’s what title matches should look like. We were supposed to wrestle before the pandemic started, but we got interrupted. It’s a match I would like to have. The circumstances, whether he is NXT champion or whether I will be NXT UK champion, I don’t know, but it is a match I would like to have happen.”

On main roster talents he’d like to face: “Every time I watch, Daniel Bryan sticks out to me. Cesaro is one of the matches I want to have, Drew McIntyre as well.”