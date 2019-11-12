wrestling / News
WALTER’s Opponents Revealed For EVOLVE 141 & 142
– EVOLVE revealed WALTER will face Timothy Thatcher at EVOLVE 141 on December 6 at Livonia, Michigan. The next night at EVOLVE 142 in Chicago, WALTER will take on EVOLVE Champion Josh Briggs in a non-title match.
NXT UK Champion WALTER vs. Timothy Thatcher#EVOLVE141 – Dec. 6th – Livonia, MI
— EVOLVE Wrestling (@WWNEVOLVE) November 12, 2019
Non-Title: NXT UK Champion WALTER vs. EVOLVE Champion Josh Briggs#EVOLVE142 – Dec. 7th – Chicago, IL
— EVOLVE Wrestling (@WWNEVOLVE) November 12, 2019
