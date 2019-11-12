wrestling / News

WALTER’s Opponents Revealed For EVOLVE 141 & 142

November 12, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Lambert
WALTER NXT UK, David Starr

– EVOLVE revealed WALTER will face Timothy Thatcher at EVOLVE 141 on December 6 at Livonia, Michigan. The next night at EVOLVE 142 in Chicago, WALTER will take on EVOLVE Champion Josh Briggs in a non-title match.

