WWE News: WALTER vs. Pete Dunne Contract Signing in NXT UK Highlights, Another Ric Flair Ad, Top 10 Smackdown Moments

– WWE has shared the highlights from this week’s episode of NXT UK, including WALTER and Pete Dunne’s contract signing. You can see the video below. WALTER and Dunne will face off for the latter’s UK Championship at NXT Takeover: New York during WrestleMania weekend.

– Here is this week’s top ten Smackdown moments video, looking at the highlights from last night’s episode:

– Ric Flair has released another video from his new ad campaign for Cumberland Farms convenience stores. You can see the ad below, which promotes the company’s coffee, pizza and Chill Zone specials: