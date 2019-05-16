wrestling / News

WWE News: WALTER vs. Pete Dunne Set For Next Week’s NXT UK, Women’s Title Match in Two Weeks

May 15, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WALTER Pete Dunne NXT UK

– A rematch between WALTER and Pete Dunne is set for next week’s episode of NXT UK. WWE announced that WALTER will defend his title against the man he defeated for it next Wednesday:

– Johnny Saint took to Twitter to announce that Toni Storm will defend the NXT UK Women’s Championship against Nina Samuels in two weeks:

