WWE News: WALTER vs. Pete Dunne Set For Next Week’s NXT UK, Women’s Title Match in Two Weeks
– A rematch between WALTER and Pete Dunne is set for next week’s episode of NXT UK. WWE announced that WALTER will defend his title against the man he defeated for it next Wednesday:
You have exactly 1️⃣ week to prepare.@WalterAUT/@PeteDunneYxB 2️⃣ takes place NEXT WEEK on #NXTUK! pic.twitter.com/bL7f9EUucn
— WWE Network (@WWENetwork) May 15, 2019
– Johnny Saint took to Twitter to announce that Toni Storm will defend the NXT UK Women’s Championship against Nina Samuels in two weeks:
I have listened to the request of the NXT UK Women’s Champion so in two weeks time @tonistorm_ will defend her title against @NinaSamuels123.
— Johnny Saint (@JohnnySaintWWE) May 15, 2019
