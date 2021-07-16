WALTER Shares Pic With Brace On Hand After Injury Announcement

WALTER is sporting a brace on his hand after it was revealed he suffered an injury yesterday. As reported on Thursday, the NXT UK Champion’s rematch with Ilja Dragunov was postponed after WWE announced that he had sustained a “severe injury” to his left hand. A report at the time noted that the injury was legitimate and not a work.

WALTER shared a photo from the Silverstone Circuit race track on Friday for the day’s British Grand Prix Formula 1, and as you can see below he is wearing a brace on said hand.

At this time, there is no update on how long the Imperium leader may be out of action. He has been NXT UK Champion for 830 days.