WALTER Receives Newly Rechristened NXT UK Championship (Pics, Video)

– During a ceremony on today’s edition of NXT UK on the WWE Network, WALTER was given his brand-new NXT UK Championship, officially rechristening the former WWE UK Championship as the NXT UK Championship. You can check out some photos and a clip of the ceremony, along with the new title belt, below.

The new NXT UK title looks very similar to the previous WWE UK version, except it now has an NXT logo instead of a WWE one. WALTER stated the following after he was given his new championship belt:

“Thank you. Thank you, and I’m grateful that you’re finally listening to me. And you’re finally dispose of that title that got polluted by the hands of Tyler Bate, and even got polluted by the mouth of Pete Dunne. From now on, the NXT United Kingdom Championship is the greatest prize, the grand prix, of European professional wrestling, and it takes a champion like myself to give it the respect it deserves.”