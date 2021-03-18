WALTER Returns To NXT, Takes Out Tommaso Ciampa (Clips)

WALTER made his return to NXT this week, which resulted in a beatdown of Tommaso Ciampa. The NXT UK Champion appeared on tonight’s show and attacked Ciampa, taking him out with a big powerbomb. You can see some clips from his appearance below.

WALTER hasn’t appeared on NXT since the pandemic began, but has been active over on NXT UK. Ciampa and Timothy Thatcher were scheduled to take on Imperium tonight, but Thatcher was not at the show. There’s no official word on where this is going, but the speculation is that WALTER and Ciampa will do battle at NXT Takeover: Stand and Deliver on April 7th and 8th.