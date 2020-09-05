wrestling / News
WWWE News: WALTER Says He’ll Destroy Ilja Dragunov, Kevin Owens Reacts to AOP’s Release
WALTER has some praise for his next contender in Ilja Dragunov, but also a promise to destroy him. The NXT UK champion appears in a new video posted by WWE ahead of the NXT UK tapings return later this month.
The video sees WALTER address Dragunov, who is the #1 contender to the title thanks to winning a battle royale earlier in the year. He says that respects Dragunov, saying, “We both grew up in the same system, we share history together … Ilja is an honest, hard working man with principles, who shares the same passion for the sport that I do. But to be honest, everyone else that you’ve put in front of me is a great competitor – Trent Seven, Tyler Bate, Pete Dunne.”
He goes on to say that he made Dragunov and will destroy him, adding, “One thing will never change: that is me being the NXT UK champion, and being the one that got chosen to protect and restore the honor of this great sport.”
– Kevin Owens took to Twitter to praise the Authors of Pain following their release on Friday. As reported, WWE announced the team’s release today. In response, Owens posted:
“Those guys beat the hell out of me for months…and I can say with complete honesty that I enjoyed every second of it.
Good luck, boys. Hopefully, we’ll share a ring again one day and if so, you can bet you have some receipts coming you way!”
