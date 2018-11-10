WALTER Says Wrestlers Have Calmed Down More in Terms of Partying and Drug Use

– As previously reported, Steve Austin recently interviewed WALTER for his podcast last month. Below are some additional highlights (transcript via WrestlingInc.com).

WALTER on wrestlers partying and drinking less in the business now and calming down: “In general, I would think, as I experience it right now, I would think that the [pro] wrestlers now are more calmed down and more easy. And the [pro wrestling] business in general, is, like, I would call it ‘healthy’ when it comes to the ‘party effect’ of it. Here and there, when there’s an occasion, you have a few beers, and spend more time at whatever place where you’re eating, maybe it’s a bar. For me, personally, I don’t know. The last time I got drunk at wrestling was maybe six years ago or something, seven years ago.”

WALTER on how wrestlers smoke weed or use cannabis now instead of messing with drugs or opioids: “It’s dangerous and I know it’s dangerous to get stuck in it too.” WALTER explained, “like, yeah, you have people now who overdo it, you always have them, but it’s a personal choice. It’s up to them. I don’t want to judge them or anything. I just don’t think it’s the right thing to do for me. Also, when it comes to drugs and stuff, that I would think the drug choices are healthier now. I think people would rather smoke weed than do pills or anything dangerous and stuff like that, so that’s something too.”