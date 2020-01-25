WALTER Doesn’t Know If He Will Appear at the Royal Rumble, Says He Would Take a Spot If Offered

– ESPN recently interviewed the newly rechristened NXT UK champion WALTER ahead of tonight’s WWE Worlds Collide event. Below are some highlights.

On his first wrestling experience: “My first wrestling experience wasn’t at home on the TV like most guys, it was when my dad took me to a tournament in Vienna. In the newspapers, there would always be a big report about it in the sports sections, right next to the top football games. It was seen as competition. That’s what I want to display as well. The main thing for me, when it comes to where I want to be, is to represent professional wrestling in the right way. To spread the message in the most effective way, I need to be in the top spot.”

WALTER on tonight’s match at Worlds Collider: “It’s definitely one of the most exciting matches in my career, because in the WWE picture, it’s maybe the two most dominant and popular groups at the moment. It’s going to be very competitive. It’s also a very interesting thing of The Undisputed Era being the top guys in NXT for years now, and now it’s four Europeans with Imperium. It’s a sign for the rise of European wrestling, and non-UK European wrestling. If I think back even five years, it was kind of impossible to imagine that those possibilities would be there. I think we bring a different style, a very serious and no-nonsense style, and that really stands out.”

WALTER on who he wants to face from the main roster: “Daniel Bryan, Cesaro, they’ve always put on very athletic and competitive matches, they’re proper, wrestling-based opponents. I’ve always appreciated that and have been excited about watching them.”

WALTER on possibly appearing at the Royal Rumble: “This is something I would like to answer, but I can’t because I don’t know. I think if they offer it up, I will definitely take it.”