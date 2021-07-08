WALTER to Defend NXT UK Championship In Two Weeks

WALTER is set to defend his championship in two weeks on NXT UK. It was announced on Thursday’s episode that Ilja Dragunov will get his rematch against the champion on the July 22nd episode.

Dragunov faced WALTER for the title back in October of last year in a hard-fought bout, but came up a bit short. Sid Scala announced the rematch this week, and also noted that both men will be part of a press conference on next week’s show.