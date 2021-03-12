wrestling / News

WALTER to Make Statement on Next Week’s NXT UK

March 12, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
NXT UK

WALTER is set to deliver an address on next week’s episode of NXT UK. WWE announced that the NXT UK Champion will speak next week, his first appearance since he successfully defended his championship against A-Kid on January 14th. The company hyped the appearance, posting to the NXT UK Twitter:

NXT airs next Thursday at 4 PM ET on WWE Network.

