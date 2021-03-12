wrestling / News
WALTER to Make Statement on Next Week’s NXT UK
March 12, 2021 | Posted by
WALTER is set to deliver an address on next week’s episode of NXT UK. WWE announced that the NXT UK Champion will speak next week, his first appearance since he successfully defended his championship against A-Kid on January 14th. The company hyped the appearance, posting to the NXT UK Twitter:
What will #NXTUK Champion @WalterAUT have to say next week on @NXTUK? pic.twitter.com/UPqyt31gSF
— WWE (@WWE) March 11, 2021
NXT airs next Thursday at 4 PM ET on WWE Network.
More Trending Stories
- Christian Cage On Details Of His AEW Contract, Reaction To His Debut, Potential AEW Dream Matches
- Jim Ross Recalls Brock Lesnar Leaving WWE In 2004, Lesnar Being Unhappy, Vince McMahon’s Reaction
- Paul Wight Recalls His Accident In the Ring After Taking Brock Lesnar’s F5
- USPTO Requiring Jon Moxley’s Written Consent For WWE Trademark On Dean Ambrose