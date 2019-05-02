WALTER Says Trent Seven is a Bad Influence on Tyler Bate, Talks Win Over Pete Dunne

– WALTER spoke with The Daily Star about his match with Trent Seven at PROGRESS’ Super Strong Style 16 tournament and more. Highlights are below:

On Trent Seven: “I never believed he could achieve anything as a singles wrestler.”

On Seven and Tyler Bate: “Looking back at it I always thought Trent Seven is the obvious bad influence for him. If you compare them both, it’s obvious that Tyler is the one who works harder. Trent is always running around backstage, cracking jokes, getting dressed very late and all those things. So I never believed that Trent Seven could achieve anything as a singles wrestler. It surprised me even to more to see him win the ATLAS Title and defend it with such commitment and passion. He has beaten some of the best, including my friend Timothy Thatcher.”

On his win over Pete Dunne at NXT Takeover: New York: “I respect Pete Dunne for his ability and skill – I think the audience in New York saw a competition with a level of intensity that can only be shown by people, that carry the spirit of Pro Wrestling in them. There are not a lot of colleagues left with this attribute – too bad Pete surrounds himself with people that [do not] take this sport serious enough.”