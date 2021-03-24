WALTER vs. Drake Maverick & More Announced For NXT

We have new matches, including WALTER facing off with Drake Maverick, set for this week’s NXT. WWE has announced several new matches including a non-title bout between WALTER and Maverick, LA Knight vs. Bronson Reed, and a non-title match between Jordan Devlin and Kushida, for Wednesday’s show.

You can see the updated lineup below for the episode, which airs Wednesday on USA Network:

* NXT Women’s Tag Team Championship Match: Ember Moon and Shotzi Blackheart vs. Aliyah and Jessi Kamea

* Non-Title Match: WALTER vs. Drake Maverick

* Non-Title Match: Jordan Devlin vs. Kushida

* Io Shirai and Zoey Stark vs. Dakota Kai and Raquel Gonzalez

* Karrion Kross vs. Oney Lorcan

* LA Knight vs. Bronson Reed

* William Regal lays out consequences for Kyle O’Reilly and Adam Cole

* Update on status of the vacant NXT Tag Team Titles