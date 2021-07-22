WALTER vs. Ilja Dragunov NXT UK Title Match Added to NXT TakeOver 36

– During today’s edition of NXT UK, Triple H, Shawn Michaels, and William Regal made a joint announcement that NXT UK champion WALTER will now face Ilja Dragunov with the title on the line at NXT TakeOver 36 next month. You can see the video of that announcement below.

As noted, the title match between the two was originally scheduled for next week, but it was postponed after WALTER “suffered a severe injury to his left hand.”

NXT TakeOver 36 is set for August 22. It will be broadcast live on Peacock in the US and the WWE Network everywhere else.