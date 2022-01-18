wrestling / TV Reports
WALTER vs. Roderick Strong & More Set For This Week’s WWE NXT
January 17, 2022 | Posted by
WALTER will go one-on-one with Roderick Strong on this week’s episode of WWE NXT. WWE announced tonight during Raw that the two will face off on Tuesday’s show.
Also announced for the show is Tony D’Angelo delivering a “memorial” for Pete Dunne’s career. NXT airs Tuesday night on USA Network.
BREAKING NEWS: @WalterAUT goes one-on-one with @roderickstrong tomorrow night on #WWENXT 2.0!
Can the star of @DiamondMineWWE get payback on behalf of @Malcolmvelli or will the longest-reigning #NXTUK Champion go on a path of destruction?
📺 8/7c @USA_Network pic.twitter.com/Drx3WaeJ9C
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) January 18, 2022
More Trending Stories
- Rumor Killer On Potential AEW Involvement In Royal Rumble
- Natalya Has Her Assistant Release Statement After Fastest Loss Ever to Aliyah on WWE SmackDown
- Booker T On Jade Cargill Being Something Wrestling Has ‘Never Seen Before,’ Comparisons To Goldberg
- Lance Storm Says Wardlow vs. CM Punk Made Him Not Care About Punk’s Feud With MJF