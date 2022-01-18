wrestling / TV Reports

WALTER vs. Roderick Strong & More Set For This Week’s WWE NXT

January 17, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE NXT

WALTER will go one-on-one with Roderick Strong on this week’s episode of WWE NXT. WWE announced tonight during Raw that the two will face off on Tuesday’s show.

Also announced for the show is Tony D’Angelo delivering a “memorial” for Pete Dunne’s career. NXT airs Tuesday night on USA Network.

WWE NXT, Jeremy Thomas

