WALTER Wins UK Championship at NXT Takeover: New York (Pics, Video)
– Pete Dunne’s 685 day reign with the WWE UK Championship came to an end at NXT Takeover: New York. WALTER defeated Dunne in a twenty-five minute-plus match at the PPV to claim his first run with the title. Dunne was only the second holder of the title, having defeated Tyler Bate to win it at NXT Takeover: Chicago in May of 2017. You can see pics and video from the match below.
You can see our ongoing coverage of NXT Takeover: New York here.
6️⃣8️⃣5️⃣ days.@PeteDunneYxB #NXTTakeOver pic.twitter.com/q1iQ8M9hUE
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) April 6, 2019
Behold: The #BruiserWeight at work. @PeteDunneYxB #NXTTakeOver pic.twitter.com/aAy9qlDiAF
— WWE Network (@WWENetwork) April 6, 2019
This is just UNNATURAL! #NXTTakeOver @WalterAUT pic.twitter.com/gjndbYsKiL
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) April 6, 2019
Target set. Target hit. @WalterAUT #NXTTakeOver pic.twitter.com/weljivVuYE
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) April 6, 2019
A lesson for @WalterAUT: You won't like @PeteDunneYxB when he's angry. #NXTTakeOver pic.twitter.com/PRByFiR4NG
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) April 6, 2019
6️⃣8️⃣5️⃣ days is just NOT ENOUGH for @PeteDunneYxB!!! #NXTTakeOver pic.twitter.com/ufNKu8HTNg
— WWE (@WWE) April 6, 2019
Looks like @WalterAUT just officially learned what @PeteDunneYxB is capable of. #NXTTakeOver pic.twitter.com/OV4sGjaQb2
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) April 6, 2019
The levels of pain that @PeteDunneYxB inflicts… #NXTTakeOver pic.twitter.com/PPeVciUTmy
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) April 6, 2019
The chronicles of WEARING DOWN @WalterAUT! #NXTTakeOver pic.twitter.com/cRdbVLc0NG
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) April 6, 2019
The #BitterEnd was NOT ENOUGH to put away @WalterAUT! 😱 #NXTTakeOver pic.twitter.com/7FfBkxscjc
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) April 6, 2019
We're. Still. Going. @PeteDunneYxB & @WalterAUT are putting on an absolute clinic! #NXTTakeOver pic.twitter.com/vywR9BKgg2
— NXT UK (@NXTUK) April 6, 2019
It happened.@WalterAUT is your NEW @WWE #UKChampion. #NXTTakeOver pic.twitter.com/CnOlmJIQQp
— WWE (@WWE) April 6, 2019
A new era is upon #NXTUK! @WalterAUT #NXTTakeOver pic.twitter.com/DCnIPrFrRf
— NXT UK (@NXTUK) April 6, 2019
6⃣8⃣5⃣ days.
What. A. Reign. @PeteDunneYxB #NXTTakeOver pic.twitter.com/86zJI0hPRi
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) April 6, 2019
