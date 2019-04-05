WALTER Wins UK Championship at NXT Takeover: New York (Pics, Video)

– Pete Dunne’s 685 day reign with the WWE UK Championship came to an end at NXT Takeover: New York. WALTER defeated Dunne in a twenty-five minute-plus match at the PPV to claim his first run with the title. Dunne was only the second holder of the title, having defeated Tyler Bate to win it at NXT Takeover: Chicago in May of 2017. You can see pics and video from the match below.

