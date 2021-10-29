wrestling / News
WALTER’s Opponent Announced For WWE UK Tour
As we previously reported, WALTER has been announced for the WWE’s tour of the UK next month, as he will work four dates with the Smackdown brand. Now WWE has announced that WALTER will be facing Cesaro on the shows. He will appear on November 7 in Liverpool, November 8 in Leeds, November 9 in Nottingham and November 10 in Manchester.
🚨 ANNOUNCEMENT 🚨 @WWECesaro will battle @WalterAUT LIVE ON TOUR! Get your tickets now to witness this EPIC showdown right here in the UK…🇬🇧 https://t.co/7poo950fLP pic.twitter.com/HeBdxaixwy
— WWE UK (@WWEUK) October 29, 2021
If you live in:
Liverpool
Leeds
Nottingham
Manchester
Then it’s imperative you come to these shows for this match alone 🤯@WWECesaro vs. @WalterAUT
My word. What a treat! 😍#WWEUKTour pic.twitter.com/cV3lI6Nt2d
— WWE on BT Sport (@btsportwwe) October 29, 2021