WALTER’s Opponent Announced For WWE UK Tour

October 29, 2021 | Posted by Joseph Lee
As we previously reported, WALTER has been announced for the WWE’s tour of the UK next month, as he will work four dates with the Smackdown brand. Now WWE has announced that WALTER will be facing Cesaro on the shows. He will appear on November 7 in Liverpool, November 8 in Leeds, November 9 in Nottingham and November 10 in Manchester.

