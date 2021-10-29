WALTER’s Opponent Announced For WWE UK Tour

As we previously reported, WALTER has been announced for the WWE’s tour of the UK next month, as he will work four dates with the Smackdown brand. Now WWE has announced that WALTER will be facing Cesaro on the shows. He will appear on November 7 in Liverpool, November 8 in Leeds, November 9 in Nottingham and November 10 in Manchester.

🚨 ANNOUNCEMENT 🚨 @WWECesaro will battle @WalterAUT LIVE ON TOUR! Get your tickets now to witness this EPIC showdown right here in the UK…🇬🇧 https://t.co/7poo950fLP pic.twitter.com/HeBdxaixwy — WWE UK (@WWEUK) October 29, 2021