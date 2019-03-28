Sean Waltman Says It’s the Right Time for Women to Main Event WrestleMania, Recalls Telling Ronda Rousey She Would Headline the Show

– During the latest edition of his podcast, Sean Waltman discussed the news that the Triple Threat match for the Raw women’s title will headline WrestleMania 35. He also spoke about telling Ronda Rousey she would main event the show. Below are some highlights (transcript via WrestlingInc.com).

Waltman on the women main eventing WrestleMania 35: “The Monday after Mania when I was sitting there next to Ronda and telling her you’re gonna be main-eventing WrestleMania next year. Ta-da! People like myself and just other like-minded thinkers; you throw that out there into the Universe and it’s funny how things happen. It’s the right time. I really like what Ronda is doing as a villain right now. A lot of the best villains are the ones that think they are right. That think they are the good guy.

“There are people that are criticizing all of this, I couldn’t disagree with you more. I think it’s all playing out rather nicely and I just think some people don’t like being worked. They don’t like being caught up in it. I just think it’s great. It was Charlotte and Ronda, that was the match. And Becky Lynch just came in and said ‘f–k all that, I am here too.’ And she did a great job. She wasn’t the chosen one and it didn’t matter. And at least this time they are listening to the people.”

Waltman on Cody Rhodes saying AEW won’t run shows during WrestleMania weekend: “If you’re running a show that weekend then you are piggybacking off of WWE. And I don’t think they are [AEW] trying to be in the market of piggybacking off of anyone. It’s a strong statement and it’s the right thing to do. You solidify your own identity and your own space. You’re own footprint in the wrestling space.”

Waltman on The Hart Foundation going into the Hall of Fame: “Danny Davis deserves to be in the conversation. He does, there’s a lot of reasons for that, I am not gonna get into it. It’s nice to see Jim being inducted. I’ve always been a big fan of Jim Neidhart. The character of Jim ‘The Anvil’ Neidhart added so much. He was solid in the ring too, really good. His role in the Hart Foundation he was great. He was a really good solid power guy that could move in there too. Just him and Bret, they were such a great team. All the little detail stuff in tag team wrestling that is lost sometimes.

“The Hart Foundation versus The Brain Busters, if you can find that match it is fantastic. I think it may have been a Saturday Night’s Main Event. And obviously their matches with The [British] Bulldogs… Those matches were so ahead of their time, you see a whole WWF card back then, The [British] Bulldogs vs. Hart Foundation was so out of place. They were out there just going to town. So congratulations to the Hart Foundation!”

His thoughts on King Cuerno possibly signing with WWE NXT: “I wanna know where [El] Hijo Del Fantasma is gonna show up since he’s not going back to Triple A [AAA]. He was a guy that you know I talked to them [WWE] about when they asked me. I think I’ve mentioned this, I don’t know how long ago. Well they asked me, Canyon [Cemen] had asked me to maybe take a trip down there [to Mexico] after [Alberto] Del Rio left the first time. And Fantasma was one of the guys, because he could speak English, he’s got a great look, he fit most of the criteria they were asking for but there was some issue. He had a tryout down there. And he got a lot of heat for going down there and doing a tryout and then ended up not getting hired for some technical reason, for some silly thing obviously that I think they would overlook now. And I don’t know what that is even. I just know it didn’t work and then he got heat down there, in the industry down there in Mexico over it.

“Immediately, after I saw that last night, I was actually gonna call and be like, ‘Hey do you know that El Hijo del Fantasma is available?’ but I am sure they know… It’s kinda pathetic that Joey [Ryan] and the rest of them had to take this to court. While you are all sitting there trying to figure out whether you’re gonna do another season or not, other people have to make a living. I get it, cause that’s how they do things in TV and maybe the talent should have been a little more careful on what they signed. But when you don’t have any leverage you sign whatever. And then just hope for the best.”