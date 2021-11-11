wrestling / News

War Chamber Match Set For Next Week’s MLW Fusion ALPHA

November 10, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
MLW War Chamber Update

Next week’s episode of MLW Fusion ALPHA will see the airing of the War Chamber match, plus more. It was announced on tonight’s show that the match, which took place during this past weekend’s taping, will air on next week’s show.

Also set for next week is Cesar Duran revealing his big surprise. The show airs next Wednesday on YouTube.

