wrestling / News
War Chamber Match Set For Next Week’s MLW Fusion ALPHA
November 10, 2021 | Posted by
Next week’s episode of MLW Fusion ALPHA will see the airing of the War Chamber match, plus more. It was announced on tonight’s show that the match, which took place during this past weekend’s taping, will air on next week’s show.
Also set for next week is Cesar Duran revealing his big surprise. The show airs next Wednesday on YouTube.
NEXT WEEK IT'S THE WAR CHAMBER!#MLWFusion
▶️https://t.co/Dq1oekJibG pic.twitter.com/zHP9MHYImh
— MLW (@MLW) November 11, 2021
What BIG Surprise does @RealCesarDuran have in store for next week at War Chamber?#MLWFusion
▶️https://t.co/Dq1oekJibG pic.twitter.com/WF2AAIbAgI
— MLW (@MLW) November 11, 2021
More Trending Stories
- Seth Rollins Reacts to Tweet Claiming He Looks Down On Independent Wrestlers
- Xavier Woods Reportedly Makes Very Little Money From UpUpDownDown
- Kurt Angle On His WWE Storyline With Booker T & Sharmell, Vince McMahon Thinking He Had Fetish For Black Women
- Eric Bischoff On Latest Round Of WWE Releases, His Surprise At Ember Moon Being Released