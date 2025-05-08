wrestling / News
War Chamber Set To Return at MLW Azteca Lucha This Saturday
May 8, 2025 | Posted by
PWInsider reports that MLW is bringing back their War Chamber cage for this Saturday’s Azteca Lucha event in Chicago. The segment that will be filmed with the War Chamber will be taped before for a future broadcast. It will happen before Azteca Lucha goes live at 10 PM ET on Youtube. It is expected to air several weeks later.
