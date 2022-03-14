Wardlow Reveals Why AEW Revolution Was The Greatest Night Of His Life

In a recent interview with Rick Ucchino on the Bleav in Pro Wrestling Podcast, Wardlow discussed AEW Revolution being the greatest night of his life, getting the opportunity to cut more promos in AEW, and much more. Here’s what he had to say:

Wardlow on AEW Revolution being the greatest night of his life: “When I say that was the best night of my life, I truly mean it. I mean, the moment of grabbing that ring and putting it over my head at the end of that ladder match and hearing that crowd and then hearing them again in the moment of placing that ring… When I turned around and I was walking up the ramp and I heard behind me the entire arena chanting my name, best moment of my life. I’ve been dreaming of that moment since I was in elementary school. I knew it would be a big moment. I just didn’t comprehend that it would be received that well.”

On getting the opportunity to cut more promos in AEW: “I was very excited to show that and I’m excited to have the opportunity to have a microphone in my hand more often. But yeah man, I’m just ready to be myself. I’ve had to be the silent bodyguard… and realistically there is a side of me that is very quiet and to myself, but I’m ready just to show the world every aspect of Wardlow. And everything that I can do, because I have so much more to give than what people have seen.”