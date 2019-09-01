wrestling / News

AEW Airs Vignette For Wardlow During Buy-In

August 31, 2019 | Posted by Ashish
AEW All Out Stage

AEW aired a vignette for Wardlow during the Buy-In show prior to All Out tonight. Wardlow has worked for several independent promotions such as IWC Wrestling, Warrior Wrestling, and more.

The vignette, which features Wardlow and a woman walking in a parking lot and being confronted by a group which Wardlow easily dismantles (including a chokeslam on one), is below.

