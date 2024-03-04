wrestling / News

Wardlow Wins World Title Shot In All-Star Scramble At AEW Revolution

March 3, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW Revolution Wardlow Image Credit: AEW

Wardlow was the winner of the All-Star Scramble at AEW Revolution, earning a future AEW World Title shot in the process. Wardlow defeated HOOK, Brian Cage, Magnus, Powerhouse Hobbs, Dante Martin, Chris Jericho, and Lance Archer in order to pick up the win at the PPV and get a shot at the championship in the future at Sunday’s PPV, pinning Martin to get the win.

You can see pics from the match below. Our live coverage of AEW Revolution is here.

