wrestling / News
Wardlow Backstage at Last Night’s AEW Dynamite
October 31, 2024 | Posted by
PWInsider reports that Wardlow was backstage at last night’s AEW Dynamite taping in Cleveland, Ohio. It was said that he “looked healthy”. There’s no word on when or if he will return to television. His last AEW match was back in March.
