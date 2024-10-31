wrestling / News

Wardlow Backstage at Last Night’s AEW Dynamite

October 31, 2024 | Posted by Joseph Lee
AEW Dynasty Adam Cole Wardlow Image Credit: AEW

PWInsider reports that Wardlow was backstage at last night’s AEW Dynamite taping in Cleveland, Ohio. It was said that he “looked healthy”. There’s no word on when or if he will return to television. His last AEW match was back in March.

