Wardlow Challenges Christian Cage For AEW Double or Nothing

Wardlow wants a piece of Christian Cage at AEW Double or Nothing, and is willing to put his TNT Title on the line for it. Tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite saw Cage and Luchasaurus attack Wardlow, nailing him with a ladder and chokeslamming him through it. Cage then hit Wardlow with an Unprettier onto the ladder.

Later in the show, Wardlow issued a challenge to Cage for a Ladder Match at the PPV, and said he would put his title on the line for it.

AEW Double or Nothing takes place on May 28th from Las Vegas and airs live on PPV.