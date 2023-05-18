wrestling / News
Wardlow Challenges Christian Cage For AEW Double or Nothing
Wardlow wants a piece of Christian Cage at AEW Double or Nothing, and is willing to put his TNT Title on the line for it. Tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite saw Cage and Luchasaurus attack Wardlow, nailing him with a ladder and chokeslamming him through it. Cage then hit Wardlow with an Unprettier onto the ladder.
Later in the show, Wardlow issued a challenge to Cage for a Ladder Match at the PPV, and said he would put his title on the line for it.
AEW Double or Nothing takes place on May 28th from Las Vegas and airs live on PPV.
A statement has been MADE. Absolute brutality from @Luchasaurus and @Christian4Peeps, towards @RealWardlow 😳
Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/6F5bSbN1y4
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 18, 2023
A statement has been MADE. Absolute brutality from @Luchasaurus and @Christian4Peeps, towards @RealWardlow 😳
Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/6F5bSbN1y4
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 18, 2023
TNT Champion @RealWardlow challenges @Christian4Peeps to a Ladder Match for the title at #AEWDoN! #AEWDynamite is LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/TU2FWbmBNg
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 18, 2023
More Trending Stories
- AEW Reportedly Never Planned On Announcing Media Rights Deal Today
- Eric Bischoff Wishes He Had A Do-Over With Goldberg In WCW, Why Timing For Bret Vs. Hogan Was Never Right
- Earl Hebner Looks Back at Montreal Screwjob, Says He Went Along With It Because Of Gerald Brisco
- Backstage Injury Update on Liv Morgan Following Absence on WWE Raw