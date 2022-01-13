Wardlow Says Chris Jericho Suggested His Multiple Powerbombs Sequence

One of Wardlow’s most fan favorite move sequences is his Powerbomb Buffet, and the AEW star has revealed who came up with the idea. Wardlow spoke with GiveMeSport’s Louis Dangoor for a new interview and confirmed that Chris Jericho recommended the sequence to him.

“This started as a Jericho recommendation to me,” Wardlow said (per Fightful). “He said, ‘You know how Brock suplexes people over and over? Why don’t you powerbomb people over and over.’ It might have been a little bit of a rib by Jericho, like, ‘Hey, let’s see your big ass powerbomb a 250-pound person as many times as you can.’ I’m not one to shy away from a challenge. Fortunately, I am Mr. Mayhem and love wreaking havoc, so powerbombing people until they are pancakes, I enjoy it dearly. I’ve been having so much fun every time I’ve stepped in the ring the past couple of months.”

When asked how much cardio the sequence requires, Wardlow simply responded, “There’s a reason you don’t see everybody doing it.”