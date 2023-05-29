Wardlow Beats Christian Cage in Ladder Match At AEW Double Or Nothing

May 28, 2023 | Posted by

Wardlow beat Christian Cage for to keep hold of his AEW TNT Championship in a Ladder Match at Double or Nothing. The champion defeated Cage in a high-impact match, climbing up and grabbing the title after Arn Anderson pushed the ladder over with Cage on it and Wardlow caught him with a powerbomb.

Wardlow’s title reign is his third and is now up to 40 days, having won the championship back from Powerhouse Hobbs on the April 19th episode of Dynamite. You can see highlights from the match below.

