Wardlow On What It Was Like Working With CM Punk, Batista Having Best Physique In Wrestling History

In a recent interview on Insight with Chris Van Vliet, Wardlow discussed Batista inspiring him to work out, what it was like working with CM Punk, and much more. You can read his comments below.

Wardlow on Batista inspiring him to work out: “I was a junior in high school in 2005, and in 2005, Dave Bautista was in Evolution in the peak Evolution era. He was starting to branch out on his own, and I was just amazed by him. I personally think that he has the best physique in the history of professional wrestling. If you are just talking about looks alone, his physique was just astounding to me. I looked at him and I was like, yeah, that’s what I’m going for.”

On what it was like working with CM Punk: “Honestly, I’m still waking up every morning just feeling like I hit the lottery. Like, I assume this is, if you hit the lottery, you wake up every day like, ‘Oh yeah, this is my life now.’ It’s just kind of the feeling now. It just brought such a sense of peace and fulfillment over me. It’s weird, like those big matches, usually leading up to it, I’m very tense. I’m very focused, I’m very tense. It’s honestly kind of hard to be around me in those few days leading up to a big match because I’m so, so zoned in. And this time, I wasn’t at all, and I think it was because I simply didn’t believe it. Like I’m not wrestling CM Punk in three days, so it’s another normal day. And then the day of the show, it all hit me. It all hit me the day of. I was like, ‘Okay this happening.’ That was possibly the most nervous I’ve ever been before a match, but that was also the most comfortable I’ve ever been in a match. It was a very unique experience. But yeah, the fact that I got to wrestle CM Punk, that’s something I never thought I’d be able to do.”

If using any of the above quotes, please credit Insight with Chris Van Vliet with an h/t to 411mania.com for the transcription.