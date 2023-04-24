Wardlow Comments On Possible Match With Goldberg: ‘We’ll See Who’s Next’

In an interview with WhatCulture (via Fightful), Wardlow spoke about a possible match with Goldberg, adding that the two exchanged words at one point. Both men were at Wrestlecon this year in Los Angeles.

Wardlow said: “I actually pointed at him and I said, ‘Bet your ass I’m not next.’ So yeah, you guys just missed it. Goldberg did walk through just a minute ago and we exchanged words. Don’t know what’s happening behind the scenes, but we both mutually agreed that if the opportunity comes, we would love to see who really is next. Yeah, I mean, if you could have Batista, Lesnar, Goldberg, I put those three in the same category of dream monster matches. So yeah, Goldberg is… I mean, we just heard, ‘Wardlow.’ We haven’t heard that chant since ‘Goldberg.’ So I think Wardlow versus Goldberg, it doesn’t get bigger than that. It does not get bigger than Wardlow versus Goldberg. It doesn’t.“