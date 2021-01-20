Wardlow Discusses Being Impressed by Ring Psychology Work of Hangman Page and MJF

– Busted Open Radio recently spoke to AEW wrestler Wardlow, and he shared his thoughts on spots vs. in-ring psychology and some of the talents he thinks are very good about thinking about their match psychology. Below is an excerpt from Wardlow (via Fightful):

“Depends on who you’re working with. I haven’t had a great amount of matches, but the ones I have been involved with, there have been some individuals where it’s like, ‘We have this spot, this spot, and this spot.’ Then some I’ve worked with really take their time and ponder and think about things and how it makes sense. [Hangman] Page was one that I was really impressed by. The way he dissected things and wanted everything to make sense and click. I really appreciated that. That’s one thing about Max [MJF], he’s big on psychology and storytelling. I’ve witnessed Max come into situations where people are talking about hitting spot after spot after spot and he comes in and is like, ‘Guys, that makes no sense.’ He gets it and that’s why he so successful at such a young age. I do appreciate when Max comes in and is like ‘let’s tell a story and make this make sense.'”