Wardlow Says He Doesn’t Know Or Care Where MJF Is

Wardlow has a lot on his mind as he forges his own path in AEW, but MJF’s status and whereabouts isn’t one of them. Wardlow was part of a virtual signing for K&S WrestleFest and during the Q&A he was asked a few questions about MJF, who he defeated to earn his on-screen independence at AEW Double or Nothing. MJF hasn’t been seen or heard from since the promo in which he told Tony Khan to fire him.

You can check out Wardlow’s responses below, per Fightful:

On MJF’s promo from the Dynamite after Double or Nothing: “Next question.”

On the whereabouts of MJF: “I know nothing about nothing. Nobody knows. I don’t care. I personally don’t care. Nobody knows.”

On whether he know what MJF would say in the promo: “For the most part, we write our own (material). They just hand us microphones and we go out there and say what we want. There’s really no monitoring what we say when we go out there.”