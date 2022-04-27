Wardlow Doesn’t Regret Turning on MJF, Says Max Is Not The Devil

In an interview with Buster’s World (via Fightful), Wardlow spoke about ending his partnership with MJF and said that he doesn’t regret turning on him back at Revolution.

He said: “No. I think this can actually relate with a lot of people in life, people that hold on to that toxic job or that place that, they wake up every morning, they know they are going to be miserable all day. They know their boss is going to yell at them and treat them like trash, but they keep going back every day. I know it’s scary to take that step, there is comfort there, you have a steady job and steady income, health insurance, whatever benefits come along. it’s scary to push that away and take a different route or take a chance on something else. I’m a big believer in always taking that step. Take that chance. If you’re not 100% happy and thriving, you have to take that chance and go out on your own. That’s what I’m doing with Max. I know he’s trying to make my life hell. I’m sure we’ve barely scratched the surface. I know how this man operates. I don’t regret it at all. I don’t care if he drives me insane. I know this is the right choice for me. Max calls himself the devil, he’s not. I’ve been through much worse in life than Maxwell Jacob Friedman. I’ve looked the devil in the eye and here I am. There is nothing Max can throw at me that can slow me down.“