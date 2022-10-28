Wardlow Says He’ll ‘Eat Matt Taven Alive’ On Rampage Tonight, How He Prepares For Matches

Wardlow is set to defend his TNT Championship against Matt Taven on tonight’s AEW Rampage, and he discussed his preparation for the match and more in a new interview. Wardlow was a guest on Busted Open Radio and hyped up tonight’s show; you can check out some highlights below, per Fightful:

On how he prepares for matches: “The night before, I do usually spend with a beautiful woman to keep my mind off of things and I wake up in the proper headspace. I’m thinking about everything other than my opponent, essentially. I do some serious training. I’m always doing serious training. When people ask me, ‘How do you prep for this match?’ I prep for the biggest match of my life every week of my life. That’s why I am who I am and why I’ll be where I’m going. I live a little differently. I treat every gym session like I’m preparing for the biggest pay-per-view title match of my life. That’s what is going to get me to that moment. Usually, the night before, I like to have a good dinner, be with a beautiful woman, wake up clear-minded, and I’m about to eat the biggest breakfast. I eat a monster breakfast on the day of a show. Then I’m going to eat Matt Taven alive.”

On his match with Taven tonight: It’s just another match. We know how this goes. You know what you’re getting with Wardlow. I’m going to beat the shit out of him, powerbomb him multiple times, and I’m going to win. If Mike (Bennett) and his little girlfriend [Maria Kanellis] want to get involved, I’ll take them too.”