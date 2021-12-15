Wardlow Expects a ‘Bigger Year’ in 2022, Talks Potential Title Run

Wardlow is planning on making 2022 even bigger for him than 2021 was. The AEW star was on Busted Open Radio on Wednesday promoting tonight’s AEW Winter is Coming and discussed his goals, his expectations for next year and more. You can check out some highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:

On his expectations for 2022: “I think we’ve got a bigger year coming in ‘22. ‘21 saw Wardlow in high-profile, high-pressure matchups. You don’t see me every week. But when you do see me, it’s usually something special. Now, as we end the year, you have been seeing me a little more and I think we are going to continue seeing more of me. That’s why I say ‘22, I think we have a lot more to come.”

On his professional relationship with MJF: “MJF and I, we strictly have a business relationship. That’s all it’s ever been, and that’s all it ever will be. However, that contract isn’t forever. The way he treats people, we will see what the future holds with that.”

On his goals in AEW: “If you’re in this business, you want the championship. That’s the elite, that’s the top of the mountain is to hold the AEW World Heavyweight Championship. If there’s a TNT Title picture on the way there, excellent. If there’s an opportunity for a Tag Team Title, excellent. I would prefer to, throughout my career, hold every title in this company.”