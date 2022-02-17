Wardlow Explains His Contract With MJF in AEW

– During a recent interview with the Battleground Podcast, AEW star Wardlow shared an explanation for his onscreen relationship with MJF and the contract that MJF has for him that’s been referenced in the past. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Wardlow on MJF writing up a contract for him: “Essentially, when AEW started, Max just reached out to me, and basically, long story short was, ‘Hey, I’m about to make a lot of enemies, and I need somebody to watch my back.’ He wrote up a contract, and he said, essentially, he would hire me to, basically, be his bodyguard, or take care of business for him. I agreed to do so. Now, after a couple of years, I don’t think there are too many people that have a tremendous relationship with their boss, and just like any normal job, your boss can get on your nerves and we’ve seen many examples of this. So for now, he signs my paychecks, I’m still under contract with him, and we’ll just see what the future holds.”

Wardlow on Mark Sterling constantly changing the contract: “Max and his lawyers seemingly change this contract,” Wardlow explained. “Every time I think something is settled. There’s a new page of the contract that magically appears. So, there are things that are being looked into.”

On wanting to powerbomb Mark Sterling: “Realistically, I would like to powerbomb Mark Sterling before MJF.”