wrestling / News
Wardlow Wins Face of the Revolution Ladder Match At AEW Revolution (Clips)
Wardlow has become the Face of the Revolution, winning the six-man ladder match at AEW Revolution on Sunday. Wardlow defeated Ricky Starks, Powerhouse Hobbs, Orange Cassidy, Keith Lee, and Christian Cage to win the match and a shot at the TNT Championship. You can see some clips below from the match.
Our live coverage for AEW Revolution is here.
It's time for the #FaceOfTheRevolution Ladder Match on #AEWRevolution LIVE on PPV! @Christian4Peeps makes his way to the ring! pic.twitter.com/WxZ5x2uJHJ
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 7, 2022
The #FaceOfTheRevolution Ladder Match on #AEWRevolution is LIVE on PPV! @truewilliehobbs is here! pic.twitter.com/LWE9HUTYEF
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 7, 2022
It's #Absolute @starkmanjones! The #FaceOfTheRevolution Ladder Match on #AEWRevolution is LIVE on PPV! Available on @BleacherReport & @FiteTV (Int.)! pic.twitter.com/xyxyJYSmBG
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 7, 2022
#MrMayhem @RealWardlow is focused and ready! The #FaceOfTheRevolution Ladder Match on #AEWRevolution is LIVE on PPV! Available on @BleacherReport & @FiteTV (Int.)! pic.twitter.com/kz4WckIWYF
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 7, 2022
For he is #Limitless @RealKeithLee! The #FaceOfTheRevolution Ladder Match on #AEWRevolution is LIVE on PPV! Available on @BleacherReport & @FiteTV (Int.)! pic.twitter.com/tMvlYHUdr4
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 7, 2022
It's #FreshlySqueezed @orangecassidy! The #FaceOfTheRevolution Ladder Match on #AEWRevolution is LIVE on PPV! Available on @BleacherReport & @FiteTV (Int.)! pic.twitter.com/7sVsdBcgS3
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 7, 2022
.@orangecassidy employs some unique tactics to become the #FaceOfTheRevolution! #AEWRevolution is LIVE on PPV! Available on @BleacherReport & @FiteTV (Int.)! pic.twitter.com/tIsL3qnUNq
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 7, 2022
#Limitless @RealKeithLee showing off his athleticism here in the #FaceOfTheRevolution Ladder Match!#AEWRevolution is LIVE on PPV! Available on @BleacherReport & @FiteTV (Int.)! pic.twitter.com/5BO0Sd8CZy
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 7, 2022
#PowerHouseHobbs @truewilliehobbs uses @orangecassidy as a weapon to crush the ladder into the face of @RealKeithLee!#AEWRevolution is LIVE on PPV! Available on @BleacherReport & @FiteTV (Int.)! pic.twitter.com/sHQ4IK6sEZ
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 7, 2022
.@RealWardlow sends @RealKeithLee flying to the outside! #FaceOfTheRevolution Ladder Match is happening right now on #AEWRevolution LIVE on PPV! Available on @BleacherReport & @FiteTV (Int.)! pic.twitter.com/18ROR1ZzUH
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 7, 2022
Is this legal?! @DanhausenAD launching a curse on @starkmanjones and @RealWardlow! #FaceOfTheRevolution Ladder Match is happening right now on #AEWRevolution LIVE on PPV! Available on @BleacherReport & @FiteTV (Int.)! pic.twitter.com/tuFXBRJ8Vy
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 7, 2022
Will @RealWardlow be the #FaceOfTheRevolution after this violent Ladder Match? #AEWRevolution is LIVE on PPV! Available on @BleacherReport & @FiteTV (Int.)! pic.twitter.com/OZkZ5rWI3Y
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 7, 2022
