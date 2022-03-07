wrestling / News

Wardlow Wins Face of the Revolution Ladder Match At AEW Revolution (Clips)

March 6, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW Revolution Wardlow Image Credit: AEW

Wardlow has become the Face of the Revolution, winning the six-man ladder match at AEW Revolution on Sunday. Wardlow defeated Ricky Starks, Powerhouse Hobbs, Orange Cassidy, Keith Lee, and Christian Cage to win the match and a shot at the TNT Championship. You can see some clips below from the match.

Wardlow

