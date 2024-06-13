wrestling / News

Wardlow Files To Trademark His Ring Name

June 13, 2024 | Posted by Joseph Lee
AEW Dynasty Adam Cole Wardlow Image Credit: AEW

Fightful reports that on June 10, Wardlow filed to trademark his own ring name for merchandising purposes, including various clothes.

Mark For: WARDLOW trademark registration is intended to cover the categories of bandanas; Hats; Hooded sweatshirts; Pants; Shirts; Socks; Sweatshirts

