Wardlow Files To Trademark His Ring Name
June 13, 2024 | Posted by
Fightful reports that on June 10, Wardlow filed to trademark his own ring name for merchandising purposes, including various clothes.
Mark For: WARDLOW trademark registration is intended to cover the categories of bandanas; Hats; Hooded sweatshirts; Pants; Shirts; Socks; Sweatshirts
