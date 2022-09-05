wrestling / News

Wardlow & FTR Beat Jay Lethal & Motor City Machine Guns At AEW All Out

September 4, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW All Out Image Credit: AEW

Jay Lethal was treated to a Powerbomb Symphony at AEW All Out, leading to Wardlow & FTR picking up a win. Wardlow and FTR defeated Lethal and the Motor City Machine Guns at the PPV, with Wardlow picking up the win following a series of power bombs.

After the match, Satnam Singh and Sonjay Dutt were preparing to attack when Samoa Joe returned and evened the odds. Sonjay was thrown to the wolves and Dax Harwood’s daughter Finley came down to the ring. After Dutt was destroyed, Finley put her foot on Dutt for a pinfall.

You can see clips from the match below. Our live AEW All Out coverage is here.

