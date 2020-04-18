wrestling / News

Wardlow In Action On This Week’s Episode of AEW Dynamite

April 18, 2020 | Posted by Joseph Lee
All Elite Wrestling has announced that Wardlow will be in action on this Wednesday’s episode of AEW Dynamite. This will only be Wardlow’s third match in the company, as he lost his debut to Cody and then won a squash match on Dark. Here’s the updated card:

* TNT Championship Tournament Quarterfinal Match: Dustin Rhodes vs. Kip Sabian
* TNT Championship Tournament Quarterfinal Match: Sammy Guevara vs. Darby Allin
* Orange Cassidy vs. Jimmy Havoc
* Brodie Lee in action
* Kenny Omega in action
* Wardlow in action

