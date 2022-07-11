Wardlow on Jeff Hardy Being His Dream Opponent, Why He Uses the Swanton Bomb

– AEW TNT Champion Wardlow recently took part in an interview with The Wrestling Classic’s Casual Conversations, and he discussed Jeff Hardy being his dream opponent, and why he started using the Swanton Bomb. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Wardlow on Jeff Hardy being his dream opponent: “Everybody assumes [Jeff Hardy] is a dream opponent of mine, and yes, that would be cool. I would love to wrestle Jeff Hardy, but more so than wrestle, I want to team with Jeff Hardy. If I could do a six-man and just be Team Xtreme for one night, myself, Matt, and Jeff, I think that would be the ultimate dream more so than actually wrestling him.”

Wardlow on why he uses the Swanton Bomb: “I anticipated being the next Jeff Hardy, that was my initial goal in wrestling. I spent years … doing Swantons and teaching my body to flip, and twist, and corkscrew, and I was like, ‘I’m going to sell my a** off and I’m going to do really cool stuff,’ and then I blow up my junior and senior year, and your body — you know, muscle memory — your body still remembers that stuff.”

Wardlow won his first title in AEW last week on Dynamite, beating Scorpio Sky to become TNT Champion. Hardy is currently suspended indefinitely from AEW due to his latest felony DUI charge. Per AEW, Hardy can “only return to AEW upon successfully completing treatment and maintaining his sobriety.”