Wardlow on His Jeff Hardy Fandom, Thinks Hardy Joining AEW Would Be ‘A Dream Come True’

– In an interview with Nick Hausman for The Wrestling Inc. Daily, AEW star Wardlow discussed his fandom for Jeff Hardy, and his thoughts on Hardy possibly signing with AEW. Below are some highlights from WrestlingInc.com:

Wardlow on competing in the ladder match and being a Jeff Hardy fan: “I am oddly qualified for this match, and experience. I grew up a very big Jeff Hardy fan. So, I grew up on ladders, I was in my backyard climbing and jumping off ladders my whole life. I have been in a ladder match before that I was victorious. And it’s one of my favorite matches that I had on the indies, with RC Dupree in front of like 20 people. But it was an awesome ladder match and it’s one of my favorite matches. So, I know people don’t expect the big man to be qualified for a ladder match, but people are going to be surprised how fast I move up that ladder.”

On possibly sharing a roster with Jeff Hardy if he signs with AEW: “It would be absolutely surreal. To be in the same company as Jeff Hardy, absolutely surreal and a dream come true.”

Wardlow on possibly breaking off from MJF: “If Max and I ever come to terms and the contract is out of the picture and him and I ever go separate ways at some point, and I do become a part of AEW officially. I truly believe I have every single tool that makes an absolute superstar of a professional wrestler. I truly believe that I have the star power that hasn’t been seen in this business in over a decade.”

Wardlow will be competing in the Face of the Revolution Ladder Match later tonight at AEW Revolution 2022.